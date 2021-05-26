The prime minister’s mistakes over Covid “cost many thousands of lives”, the SNP Westminster leader has told MPs.

Ian Blackford asked when the PM’s former adviser Dominic Cummings was “willing to own up and apologise”, was it not time for Boris Johnson to do the same.

Boris Johnson said he took full responsibility, and the government acted “with the intention to save lives and protect the NHS” in line with scientific advice.

