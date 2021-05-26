A Labour MP has called on the prime minister to bring in emergency legislation to close a “loophole” over the future of a Tory MP in the House of Commons.

Gerald Jones said Rob Roberts should do the “decent thing” and resign, as he faces a vote on Thursday about a six week suspension for harassing an employee.

Boris Johnson said he would “study the implications” of the call, and the Delyn MP had lost the party whip and “already had condign punishment”.