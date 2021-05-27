BBC News

Rob Roberts: Rees-Mogg and Debbonaire tell harassment MP to go

The government and opposition have united to call for an MP to stand down over harassment allegations.

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, and his Labour shadow Thangam Debbonaire, say Rob Roberts should quit as MP for Delyn. The former Conservative has lost the party whip after his appeal was not successful.

A Parliamentary loophole means he does not automatically face a recall, where constituents could trigger a by-election.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
UK Politics