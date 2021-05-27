Rob Roberts: Rees-Mogg and Debbonaire tell harassment MP to go
The government and opposition have united to call for an MP to stand down over harassment allegations.
Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, and his Labour shadow Thangam Debbonaire, say Rob Roberts should quit as MP for Delyn. The former Conservative has lost the party whip after his appeal was not successful.
A Parliamentary loophole means he does not automatically face a recall, where constituents could trigger a by-election.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics