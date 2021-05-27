Some of the commentary from Dominic Cummings “does not bear any relation to reality” Boris Johnson has said.

The prime minister was asked about criticisms from his former adviser who appeared before MPs on Wednesday.

Speaking in Colchester on Thursday, the PM said questions about Mr Cummings' claims “are of interest to some people”.

But he said most people wanted to know was what the government was going to do to “bust the backlogs, to take the NHS forward” and “to make sure we bounce forwards out of Covid”.

