Matt Hancock has told MPs he got up each day and asked "what must do I to protect life?" as that was the job of the health secretary.

He was asked by Labour shadow Jonathan Ashworth if the claims made by the PM's former adviser Dominic Cummings on Wednesday were correct.

Mr Hancock said the "unsubstantiated allegations around honesty" were not true, as he gave figures on the number of questions, statements and press statements he had answered over Covid.

He said the "spirit of openness and transparency" would continue.

