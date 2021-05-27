Hancock: 'It took time to build the testing' for care homes

The health secretary responded to more allegations made by former senior aide to the prime minister, Dominic Cummings.

Mr Cummings said Matt Hancock had promised to put in place hospital-to-care-home testing in time for March 2020.

Mr Hancock said that he recalled he did all he could to get a policy in place to protect care home residents in the early stages of the pandemic, but that he took action to build testing capacity from the ground up.

Earlier, Mr Hancock told MPs the "unsubstantiated allegations" from Dominic Cummings that he lied during the pandemic "are not true".