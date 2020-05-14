PM on catch-up funding: 'There's more coming'

Catch-up plans worth £1.4bn for school pupils in England have been accused of being a "damp squib" by head teachers.

The funding will mostly be spent on tutoring sessions to make up for learning lost in the pandemic.

But the plans are much more limited than the £13.5bn which the Education Policy Institute (EPI) had calculated would be required.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "There's going to be more coming, down the track, but don't forget this is a huge amount we are spending."