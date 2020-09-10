Rishi Sunak: 'Historic agreement' on global tax reform reached
G7 finance ministers have reached an "historic" deal on taxing multi-national companies, according to UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
At a meeting in London ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall next week, ministers have agreed to commit to the principle of a minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%.
Rishi Sunak said it made the global tax system ''fit for the global digital age''.
