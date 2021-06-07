People aged 25 and older in England will be able to book a Covid vaccine from Tuesday morning, the health secretary has announced.

And Matt Hancock said that would bring “us ever closer to the goal” of everyone in the UK being offered one by the end of June.

He was updating MPs on the vaccination figures, saying the pace has been “extraordinary”.

Mr Hancock said the jabs had saved 39,000 people going to hospital, and more than 13,000 deaths.