Foreign aid spending: Hoyle on reasons to not allow vote
Lindsay Hoyle has set out his reasons to not allow Tory rebels attempt to vote down government plans to cut foreign aid spending.
The Commons Speaker says an amendment from former Conservative minister Andrew Mitchell was "not within the scope" of the Advanced Research and Innovation Agency Bill.
But he said the government should “find a way to have this important matter debated” so MPs could “take an effective decision”.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics