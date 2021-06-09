Health Secretary Matt Hancock will have the chance to address a number of accusations made about him when he answers questions from MPs looking into the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The session comes after the prime minister’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings claimed Mr Hancock should have been fired on several occasions for “lying” to the cabinet during the crisis.

Mr Hancock denies the claims and said he has been guided by the science throughout and has worked to protect the NHS and save lives.

BBC political reporter Greg Dawson reports.

Produced by Nick Raikes.