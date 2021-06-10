The health secretary says he learned Dominic Cummings had wanted him fired because it was briefed to newspapers.

Questioned by Parliament’s science committee chairman Greg Clark about the “origin of this dispute”, Matt Hancock said he had “no idea” why the PM's aide wanted him sacked.

He said he had the “prime minister’s wholesome support all the way through”.

And Mr Hancock said government had “operated better over the six months” since Mr Cummings left office.

