The UK Bangladesh Education Trust (UKBET) is a UK charity working with child domestic workers in Bangladesh.

It pays for local teachers to visit girls like Sayeeda, 9, who works as a servant to earn money for her family, or 16-year-old Lalit, who has now learned to write her own name, having never gone to school.

In March 2020, UKBET began applying for UK funding of £50,000 over two years to continue with and expand its programme. But in April of this year the charity was told the fund it had applied to had been withdrawn due to the government’s aid cuts.

Reacting to the government's G7 announcement of more funding for girls' education, UKBET’s Annette Zara said she was “I’m bewildered and infuriated”.

“A month ago the government needed to save £25,000 by cutting one of the few programmes bringing education to young girls enslaved in domestic work in Bangladesh. Yet today, they have found £400m at the back of the cupboard.”