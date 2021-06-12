Prime Minister Boris Johnson says there will be “cautious but irreversible” lifting of restrictions in England amid concern over rising cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

An announcement of the next steps on the government's "roadmap" is due on Monday. But sources have told the BBC that the government is considering delaying the lifting the remaining restrictions by up to four weeks.

Mr Johnson told the BBC it was important to ensure any easing of restrictions was "irreversible".