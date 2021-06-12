'Prime duty to uphold territorial integrity of UK' - Johnson on NI Protocol
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the BBC there is a lot of "misunderstanding" around the EU about the situation in Northern Ireland.
He said it was the "prime duty of the UK government to uphold the territorial integrity of the UK".
He went on to say he believed the UK would be able to enter into "pragmatic solutions" with the European Union over Northern Ireland".
