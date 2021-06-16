The SNP has called the UK-Australia trade deal "disastrous" and says it would see Scottish farmers and crofters "thrown under the Brexit bus".

Ian Blackford told PMQs they "deserve honest answers" and asked if the UK market would be flooded with tariff-free lamb and beef from Australia.

Boris Johnson said it was a great deal for the UK and Scotland, and a chance to "turbo charge" exports for Britain.

