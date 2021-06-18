Lindsay Hoyle will host G7 speakers in Lancashire home town
Some of the world's most powerful politicians will be hosted by Sir Lindsay Hoyle later this year in his Lancashire constituency.
The House of Commons Speaker will welcome his counterparts from parliaments in the G7 group.
He explained that the idea came from the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi who said she had seen London before and wanted to visit Mr Hoyle's home area.
