Margaret Keenan, 91, was the first person in the world to receive a Covid-19 vaccine back in December 2020. She's stayed in contact with the nurse who administered that jab, May Parsons, and the two have become good friends.

They spoke to the BBC's Dan Walker at the University Hospital in Coventry.

