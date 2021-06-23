Some EU citizens living in the UK will not be able to work, rent property or access healthcare from next month, the SNP’s Philippa Whitford has told the PM.

Speaking at PMQs, she asked for a grace period for those seeking "settled status".

Boris Johnson said the scheme has been "one of the great successes" of Brexit talks with 5.6 million applications so far, and added that “everybody knows what the deadline is”.

