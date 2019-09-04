Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi said some in government have been breaking Covid rules while he was unable to go to family funerals.

The Labour MP said "spineless hypocritical government ministers" have been "lining up to defend the indefensible".

And he asked when the prime minister would apologise for having "one rule for him and his chums and another for the rest of us plebs".

Boris Johnson said he “sincerely” took the criticisms, and the government had tried to "minimise suffering, to minimise loss of life".

