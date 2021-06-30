PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on settled status for EU citizens in UK
The settled status scheme could see “thousands of our friends and neighbours” become illegal immigrants due to a backlog in processing claims, Ian Blackford MP has told PMQs.
The SNP Westminster leader said it was “shameful” and the government should be giving “automatically-granted” status for those settled in the UK.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said 5.6m people applying showed it was an “outstanding success” – and there had already been extensions to previous deadlines.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics