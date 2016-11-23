BBC News

Batley and Spen: New MP Kim Leadbeater asked about Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

Labour's newest MP has been asked whether leader Sir Keir Starmer was more of an "asset or a problem" in the Batley and Spen by-election.

Kim Leadbeater - whose sister previously held the seat before her murder - won the constituency by a narrow margin.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Ms Leadbeater said that most of the conversations on the campaign trail were about local issues and not the Labour leadership.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
UK Politics