Batley and Spen: New MP Kim Leadbeater asked about Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer
Labour's newest MP has been asked whether leader Sir Keir Starmer was more of an "asset or a problem" in the Batley and Spen by-election.
Kim Leadbeater - whose sister previously held the seat before her murder - won the constituency by a narrow margin.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Ms Leadbeater said that most of the conversations on the campaign trail were about local issues and not the Labour leadership.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics