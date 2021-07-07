Easing lockdown in England will mean a “massive number” of people will be “pinged” and need to isolate, the Labour leader has told MPs.

Sir Keir Starmer quoted newspaper claims and asked the prime minister for government estimates on the effect of rising infection rates.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the opposition wanted to have it “both ways” over ending lockdown measures.

But Speaker Lindsay Hoyle reminded the House that it was Prime Minister Questions and not questions to the opposition.

