A Tory MP, who is currently subject to Chinese sanctions, has called on Boris Johnson to back a move to target China over human rights abuses.

Tim Loughton wanted his leader to back a “diplomatic boycott” of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing if its regime did not abide by “basic international standards of decency”.

Boris Johnson said the UK has “led the world” in condemning human rights abuses, but he was “instinctively against sporting boycotts”.

