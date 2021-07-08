The UK cannot "shrink from the hard reality" of the situation in Afghanistan today, the PM has told MPs.

For security reasons, he would not give dates, and said there "could never be a perfect moment" for Britain and its allies to leave.

He said the security threat in Afghanistan had been "been greatly diminished by the valour and by the sacrifice" of the armed forces of Britain and other nations, adding: "We are safer because of everything they did."