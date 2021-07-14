An MP has asked if there will be criminal sanctions for social media executives if they fail to adequately respond to racism on their platforms.

Florence Eshalomi said websites must take "a lot more action" while quoting a YMCA report saying 95% of black children say they have witnessed racism in education.

Home office minister Victoria Atkins says she was delighted that the Commons and the government were both “more diverse” than ever.

