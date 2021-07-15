The Conservative Party now “marches now to a very different drum beat” one of its former MPs has claimed.

Anny Soubry, who left the Tories to join the now defunct Change UK party, said the government had “not got the public mood” over making wearing and taking the knee.

On Newsnight, she compared the Conservatives to the Brexit Party with a “Trumpian-type style” and said it had “lost its moral compass” under Boris Johnson.