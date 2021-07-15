Keir Starmer on Boris Johnson 'levelling up' speech
The prime minister “promises jam tomorrow” but fails to deliver, the Labour leader has said.
Speaking about Boris Johnson’s speech on ‘levelling up’, Sir Keir Starmer said the PM had “two words and nothing behind them”
He said Labour would deliver a regional strategy to bring money resources, infrastructure and skills together around a regional plan.
