Covid: Minister defends PM and chancellor for not isolating after Javid test
A government minister has defended the prime minister and chancellor after it was revealed they would not be self-isolating after Heath Secretary Sajid Javid's positive test.
Communities Minister Robert Jenrick said the pair would take part in a pilot programme, where daily tests replace self-isolation.
He told the BBC's Andrew Marr it was not "a recent decision" that No 10 was part of this scheme.
