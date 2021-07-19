Johnson and Sunak tried to dodge isolation - Starmer

Labour leader Keir Starmer has accused the prime minister and chancellor of trying to "dodge" isolation by claiming they had been "miraculously selected" for a testing scheme.

No 10 initially said Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak would avoid self-isolation after they had both been in contact with the health secretary, who has tested positive for coronavirus. It said they were exempt because they were taking part in a daily Covid-testing trial instead.

But Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak later said they would be isolating. Sir Keir said they only changed the decision because they had been "busted".