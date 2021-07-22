An SNP MP has jokingly proposed an "alternative idea" to break the "deadlock" over a second independence referendum in Scotland.

During the final Commons debate before MPs' summer break, Chris Stephens said the UK government "seems unwilling to grant us a referendum".

"Perhaps they could give us a penalty shoot-out to decide the issue", he said.

Mr Stephens said Scotland's record on taking penalties "is rather good" compared to England's, which he framed as "perhaps somewhat different".

He paid tribute to the England football team, and said "every single" MP should condemn racist abuse targeted at the players after the Euro 2020 final.