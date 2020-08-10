Boris Johnson has defended the wider use of stop and search powers, saying they were a "kind and loving" way to get dangerous weapons off the streets.

Speaking in Surrey, the prime minister said he disagreed with opponents of stop and search, which he said could “play an important part” in fighting crime.

He added: "They are not the only tool that we have got to use. They are part of a range of things we have got to do to fight street crime."