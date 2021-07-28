Shapps on opening up England to visitors from US and Europe
The government has tried to "err on the side of caution and safety" on opening up borders to visitors from abroad, the transport secretary has said.
Grant Shapps explained that double-vaccinated visitors from the USA and Europe could visit England from next week, and he looked forward to that being "reciprocated" to allow British people to travel the other way too.
