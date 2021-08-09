The "eyes of the world will be on the UK" for the COP26 conference in Glasgow to see if it can "back up" its words on tackling climate change, the Labour leader has said.

Sir Keir Starmer called for a "coalition of countries" to answer how to meet the target of keeping the rise in global temperatures to less than 1.5 degrees.

Sir Keir was commenting on a report from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), that warns human activity is changing the climate in unprecedented and sometimes irreversible way.

He said the report is the "starkest reminder" yet that the climate crisis "is with us here and now".