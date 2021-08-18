Johnson on UK troops leaving Afghanistan and Taliban take over
The prime minister has said British troops should be "proud of their achievements and we should be deeply proud of them", as MPs returned to the House of Commons to debate the situation in Afghanistan.
Boris Johnson said they “gave their all for our safety” and that he UK must continue help the people of Afghanistan in the future.
Afghanistan must not become a “breeding ground for terrorism”, Mr Johnson added
Live coverage of the Commons recall in text, images and video
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics