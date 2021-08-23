Labour plan to change universal credit to help low paid
Labour is to “work with everything we have” to stop the government ending an increase to universal credit worth about £1,000 a year, Jonathan Reynolds has said.
And the shadow work and pensions secretary spoke of his party's “very clear commitment” to lower the rate where the benefit tapers off for the lower paid workers.
He said that meant people on lower salaries would be able to “work more hours (and) keep more of that money”.
