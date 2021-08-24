Afghanistan: G7 demands Taliban guarantee safe passage for evacuees, says PM
The G7 powers have agreed a roadmap for the “way in which we are going to engage” with a Taliban government, Boris Johnson has said.
The UK PM said the "number one condition" would be that the Taliban guarantee safe passage to those who want to leave the nation.
Speaking after a virtual summit with leaders, he said the G7 had "very considerable leverage" economically, diplomatically and politically.
