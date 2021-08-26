Boris Johnson said he wanted to see a “jobs-led recovery” with wage rises “rather than through taxation of other people”.

He said that was his “strong preference” and that that instinct was shared by most people in the UK.

The PM was asked about some Tory backbenchers calling for the planned ending of the universal credit uplift to be cancelled.

The £20-per-week increase, brought in last year as a temporary measure and later extended, is set to end this autumn.