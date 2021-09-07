The BBC's political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, has asked the prime minister if the Conservatives are still a low tax party.

The question came at a press conference after the government announced increases to taxation, which will take the UK's tax burden on workers to the highest for 40 years.

The government is raising taxes to pay give the NHS and social care sector an additional £36bn.

Labour's leader, Sir Keir Starmer, said that the plans amounted to a "sticking plaster".