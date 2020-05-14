Social care tax rise: Sajid Javid defends the planned National Insurance hike
The health secretary has defended the proposed health and social care tax rise despite it breaking a manifesto promise.
Sajid Javid told BBC Breakfast that the move was an act of a "responsible and serious" government, adding it was necessary because the systems are facing the "biggest challenges in our lifetimes".
MPs will vote on the plans for increased national insurance contributions later.
