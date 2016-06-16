The sister of Jo Cox remembers the murdered MP as she gives her first speech in the House of Commons.

Kim Leadbeater was elected 10 weeks ago as MP for Batley and Spen, the same seat her sister served in 2015 and 2016.

She spoke about Jo as a "proud Yorkshire lass" and "a friend to many", and told MPs: "I would literally give anything not to be standing here today in her place."