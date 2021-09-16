Boris Johnson has said Australia and the UK are as “closely aligned in international policy as any two countries in the world”.

The UK prime minister said the two nations defend the same interests, promote the same values and face the same threats.

Mr Johnson was addressing the House of Commons about the UK, US and Australia security pact in the Asia-Pacific, seen as an effort to counter China.

He said: “I have no hesitation about trusting Australia, a fellow maritime democracy joined to us by blood and history”