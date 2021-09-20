The November COP26 summit on climate change is the moment when “we have to grow up and take our responsibilities”, the UK prime minister has said.

Boris Johnson said the gathering of leaders in Glasgow, would be “a turning point for the world”.

He said people should be “optimistic” about the move from hydrocarbon sources to “new, green, clean technology”.

The PM has been discussing climate change with other world leaders at a United Nations meeting in New York.