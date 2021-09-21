Ben Wallace on action over Afghan data breach reveals personal details
Ben Wallace has told MPs it was an "understatement" he was angered over an email giving personal details of Afghan translators, some of whom are in hiding.
The defence secretary said one person has been suspended over the data breach, and processes for correspondence have been "changed", after this "unacceptable level of service".
Published
UK Politics