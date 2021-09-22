The Biden administration is not doing free trade deals around the world “right now”, the UK prime minister has said in Washington.

But Boris Johnson said he had “absolutely every confidence” that a “great deal is to be done”.

Before any deal, Mr Johnson said the UK was “taking practical steps” to help British exports as he spoke about the end of the ban of British meat, tariffs lifted on Scottish whisky and resolution of the Airbus dispute.

