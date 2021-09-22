Boris Johnson has told the French to "donnez-moi un break" over the UK’s new military pact with the US and Australia.

Addressing "some of our dearest friends", the prime minister said the Aukus deal was "not trying to shoulder anybody out" and was not "adversarial towards China".

Mr Johnson was talking in Washington, where he was asked about the French reaction to losing a major contract over the deal for new nuclear-powered submarines.