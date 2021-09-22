SNP's Kirsten Oswald: This is a Tory cost of living crisis
SNP MP Kirsten Oswald has asked the government to scrap benefits cuts so people won't have to choose between heating and eating this winter.
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said the government was providing benefits such as winter fuel payments to help families in need.
Dominic Raab and Kirsten Oswald were deputising for their party leaders at this Prime Minister's Questions, as Boris Johnson is in America.
