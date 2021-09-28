Keir Starmer would "give priority to key workers" to get petrol, and "issue enough visas" to deal with the shortage of lorry drivers.

The Labour leader said the haulage issue was "predictable and predicted" but the government was not gripping the issues.

He accused it of reducing the country to chaos, adding it was crashing from "crisis to crisis".

Sir Keir talked to hauliers earlier in the day and was told that the government was in denial over the problems.

In full: Keir Starmer with Laura Kuenssberg