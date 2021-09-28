Sir Keir Starmer has told the BBC that he did not get into politics to lose votes and then tweet about it.

The Labour leader said Andy McDonald, who quit the front bench during the party conference was “wrong” to suggest Labour was more divided than ever.

Asked whether Jeremy Corbyn could sit again as a Labour MP, he said the issue was "unresolved" but the "ball is in Jeremy's court".

In full: Keir Starmer with Laura Kuenssberg