Starmer's 'serious plan' - and other moments from his speech

Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour will never again go into an election without a "serious plan for government", in a speech at his party conference.

He got a standing ovation, but was heckled by some left-wingers.

Sir Keir told those barracking him in the Brighton Centre that he was about "changing lives" not "shouting slogans", to cheers from other delegates.

